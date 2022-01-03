Man dies after shooting at shopping center in Chesapeake, police say

They found a man who had been shot and they tried to give him aid, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Police in Chesapeake were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday afternoon.

A statement from the Chesapeake Police Department said that they received a call that shots had been heard beside a building at 211 Providence Road at 2:50 p.m.

That's the Holly Point Shopping Center.

His name has not been released at this time, and there is no suspect information.