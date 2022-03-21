'We were robbed of her full potential' | Remembering slain journalist Sierra Jenkins

Sierra Jenkins' father said his daughter was out with a friend when the shooting happened. He said she just turned 25 this month.

NORFOLK, Va. — Full of enthusiasm and passion: that’s how Sierra Jenkins' colleagues at The Virginian-Pilot will remember the young journalist.

“It just takes your breath away, it’s unfathomable,” said Pilot reporter Jane Harper.

After shots rang out on Granby Street early Saturday morning, staff members at The Virginian-Pilot said they called Jenkins to cover the breaking news.

Harper jumped in to help when no one could reach Jenkins.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on and then a couple of hours later, an editor called me and said another person died and it’s Sierra,” Harper said.

Colleagues said Jenkins joined the paper in 2020.

“She wanted to come back to her hometown and be a reporter here,” Harper said.

“I think we were robbed of her full potential,” said former Pilot reporter Ana Ley. “She had some really cool projects in the works.”

Ley was Jenkins' former editor and said her passion jumped off the newspaper pages.

“She wanted to really do big things,” Ley said. “She cared a lot about investigative journalism and accountability journalism and wanted to make the world a better place.

“She was very driven, very intelligent, extremely caring. If she wanted something she was going to get it”- Saleen Martin remembers her Virginian-Pilot colleague Sierra Jenkins. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/IERFz91bPZ — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) March 21, 2022

Pilot reporter Saleen Martin said Jenkins became a close friend.

“Sierra was one of those people I would make time for,” Martin said.

Martin said Jenkins started talking about going back to school.

“I wanted her to be able to do that and it is so hurtful to think she won’t be able to do that now,” Martin said.

Jenkins' colleagues agree the budding journalist made the 757 a better place.

“She was an amazing person and I hope she is at peace,” Martin said.