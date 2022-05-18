Fugitive arrested in deadly MacArthur Center shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Dept. arrested a fugitive in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured at the MacArthur Center Mall last month.
Police charged 39-year-old Gary L. Moore, of Virginia Beach, with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.
The shooting happened on April 2 at around 6:25 p.m. Police found 33-year-old Roosevelt A. McKinney dead at the scene.
The search for Moore has been nearly two months long. On Wednesday, police announced he was taken into custody without incident in Norfolk.