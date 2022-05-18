Fugitive arrested in deadly MacArthur Center shooting

Nearly two months later, police have arrested 39-year-old Gary L. Moore in connection to the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Dept. arrested a fugitive in connection to a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured at the MacArthur Center Mall last month.

Police charged 39-year-old Gary L. Moore, of Virginia Beach, with second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm.

The shooting happened on April 2 at around 6:25 p.m. Police found 33-year-old Roosevelt A. McKinney dead at the scene.