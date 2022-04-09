NSU's president releases a statement about a student killed in Sunday's mass shooting in Norfolk

19-year-old Angelia Aracelis McKnight was a second-year student, a Pre-Nursing major, and native of New York.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people lost their lives as a result of a mass shooting that happened very early Sunday morning on Killam Ave. in Norfolk. We've now learned that one of them was a student at Norfolk State University.

In a statement posted late Sunday afternoon, NSU president Javaune Adams-Gaston wrote about 19-year-old Angelia Aracelis McKnight. She said McKnight was a second-year student, a Pre-Nursing major, and native of New York.

"Our prayers and condolences are with Angelia's family and all those impacted by this tragic event," she said.

"Angelia's life was important and every Spartan is a key member of our campus," she continued. "With our strength, we will continue to work together. Our culture of care embraces pulling together as a Spartan family during these challenging times."

The other person who was killed was identified as 25-year-old Zabre Miller.

We don't yet know the identities of those injured during this incident, nor whether they were associated with NSU.

Adams-Gaston also wrote: "Counseling and supportive services are available. Contact the Counseling Center for scheduled appointments at 757-823-8173 and after hours at 757-823-9000, for immediate assistance."

She said that Norfolk State University Police are cooperating with the Norfolk Police Department in their investigation. She said: "We support the police and the City of Norfolk in their attempts to bring an end to gun violence."