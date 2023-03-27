Man on top of Oceanfront parking garage arrested for pointing gun at vehicles, police say

Police say the gun they seized from the suspect had been reported stolen in Portsmouth, so he was also charged with receipt of a stolen firearm.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police say they arrested a man at the Oceanfront on Saturday evening after he was reportedly pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

Around 10 p.m., officers were flagged down by a person who said a man was aiming a gun at vehicles along Atlantic Avenue. A police camera operator located the man holding a gun on top of a parking garage near 9th Street.

The officers took 23-year-old Travon Avery into custody without any issue, according to a city press release. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.