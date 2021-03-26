Family of Deshayla Harris plans to sue Virginia Beach for $50M

Harris died nearly two years ago, on March 26, 2021. Police say she was hit by a stray bullet the same night a police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of a woman shot and killed during a night of chaos at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront plans to sue.

Deshayla Harris died nearly two years ago, on March 26, 2021.

Virginia Beah police say the 28-year-old was hit by a stray bullet the same night a police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch.

Police have never said who fired the shot that killed Harris and no one has been arrested for her death. Harris' family is still waiting on the results of the ballistics report from police.

13News Now obtained a copy of the lawsuit Friday evening.

The wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach seeks $50 million in damages, saying “some evidence reasonably points to the shooter potentially being a VBPD Officer.”