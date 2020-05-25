One shot in Newport News overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police responded to a shooting incident around 2:15 a.m. on Memorial Day.
The shooting, on the 1100 block of 27th Street, left one person injured. They were expected to recover from their wounds.
Police did not give any more information about the victim - including age or gender. They also have not said if they're searching for a suspect in this incident.
