Person killed in Elizabeth City deputy-involved shooting

The spokesperson did not share the name of the deputy involved in the shooting or any details about the victim. Authorities were trying to serve a search warrant.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that one of its law enforcement officers had shot and killed a person while trying to conduct a search warrant.

A release from the sheriff's office said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Perry Street in Elizabeth City around 8:30 a.m.

The spokesperson did not share the name of the deputy involved in the shooting or any details about the victim.

"During the execution of the search warrant, a citizen who was the subject of the search warrant was shot and fatally wounded," the release said.

The investigation into the deputy-involved fatal shooting has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.

The PCSO will hold a press conference about the shooting "later as information develops."