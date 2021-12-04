'This is not over. This is just the beginning.' | Donovon Lynch's family calls for federal investigation

The family's attorney said he has evidence that Lynch's body was moved to a different spot after he was shot during the investigation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of Donovon Lynch held a press conference Monday to officially call for a federal investigation into his death.

Lynch died after being shot by a police officer at the Oceanfront on March 26.

Many questions still stand about the fatal encounter that night. There's no footage of the incident since the officer's body camera wasn't activated.

Police already said that Lynch had a gun on him that was recovered from the scene, but it's unclear if the firearm was part of how the police encounter escalated to a shooting.

During the presser, the family's attorney Jeff Reichert shared that he obtained new evidence that Lynch's body was moved to another location after he was shot.

Jeff Reichert - attorney for Lynch family - says he has evidence the body of #DonovonLynch was moved to a different spot during the investigation. He says he knows witnesses that haven’t been contacted. Also criticizes the use of the word “brandishing” in VBPD release #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/qo6B7bSsaw — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 12, 2021

Lynch's cousin, singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams already called for a federal probe, citing that too many questions have gone unanswered.

Virginia State Police is leading an independent investigation into the shooting. They've already put out a call to the public asking for witnesses who might have cellphone or surveillance video of the incident to come forward.

Community members backing the family in their pursuit of a federal probe were also present at the press conference.

Norfolk native and NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was there to kick off the presser and demanded transparency.