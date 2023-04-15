Person taken to hospital after being shot on I-64 Saturday morning

Virginia State Police have released no other information about the incident yet.

HAMPTON, Va. — A person has been taken to a local hospital after being shot on Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Police said this was reported to them at around 9:10 a.m. and that there is one shooting victim.

Interstate 64 eastbound at Mallory Street in Hampton was shut down while the shooting was investigated and VDOT was rerouting traffic.

No other details are currently known.