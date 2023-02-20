VSP investigates shooting on I-264 at Newtown Road in Norfolk

The shooting happened along the interstate's eastbound lanes at the intersection with Newtown Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 264 in Norfolk on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. along the interstate's eastbound lanes at the intersection with Newtown Road, which is right at the city line with Virginia Beach.

Police said no injuries have been reported, and consider it an isolated incident. What led to shots being fired in broad daylight is still under investigation.