Man dies after being shot on B Avenue near O'Keefe Street in Norfolk

The man, who police identified as 50-year-old Anthony E. White, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died after being shot Saturday night in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Police, the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Olde Huntersville part of the city.

Officers responded to the area of O'Keefe Street and B Avenue and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man, who police identified as 50-year-old Anthony E. White, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Police did not share any suspect information, as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.