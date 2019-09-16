HAMPTON, Va. — Police are working to track down the person who shot a man near Phoebus High School on Monday. The man died at the hospital.

Hampton police tweeted that the shooting took place in the 100 block of Ireland Street.

The incident prompted a lockdown at Phoebus. Officers said the shooting was not school-related. They emphasized it didn't take place on school property and that the person shot was not a student.

