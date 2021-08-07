Police investigate shooting on Purlieu Drive in Newport News; One dead

Newport News police say a person was shot and killed outside an apartment building located in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive early Saturday.

Authorities are looking for answers after a shooting left a person dead early Saturday morning.

Newport News police said they got a call Saturday, Aug. 7 around 1:47 a.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive. That's near the Jefferson Avenue area.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one person of unknown age outside of an apartment building hurt from multiple gunshot wounds. He died there.

Police have not released any other information at this time. The shooting remains under an ongoing investigation.