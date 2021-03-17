Man accused of murdering mother and daughter in Norfolk denied bond

New court documents don't offer up a ton of new information. It's still unclear why Kenyatta Jones shot and killed his girlfriend and her mother.

NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of killing a mother and daughter will stay in jail without bond.

Kenyatta Jones, 27, faced a judge on Wednesday morning. Newly-released court documents didn’t shed light on what happened but did say Jones stated he was just hired by the city of Chesapeake to work in the 'Stormwater Department.'

13News Now checked with Chesapeake city leaders. A spokesman said Jones isn’t an employee and never has been.

Prosecutors charged Jones with two counts of second-degree murder and a couple of gun charges.

Norfolk Police said Jones shot and killed his girlfriend, 23-year-old Morgan Bazemore, and her mother, 52-year-old Alicia Hereford. A family friend, Gianna Smith, is still in shock.

“There is so many of us in the community that have so much love for Morgan and her mom and it’s unbelievable of how it happened and when it took place," Smith said.

Norfolk Police said on Friday, they responded to a report of a shooting at the Hunter Square Apartments. When they got there, they found Hereford and Bazemore shot and killed.

“We love them and will forever remember everything that we had individually with them,” Smith said.

Norfolk Police searched for Jones for several days. The U.S. Marshals even offered a $5,000 reward for help finding him. Police said Jones turned himself in Tuesday at his attorney James Broccoletti’s office.