Man arrested for murder of Norfolk mother and daughter

Kenyatta F. Jones is accused of shooting and killing Alicia A. Hereford and her daughter, Morgan B. Bazemore.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say a man has been arrested for a shooting that left a mother and her adult daughter dead.

27-year-old Kenyatta F. Jones is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers said they received a call around midnight on March 12 for a report of a gunshot victim in the 800 block of Goff Street. Officers arrived at Hunter Square Apartments where they found Alicia A. Hereford, 52, and Morgan B. Bazemore, 23, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed that Hereford was Bazemore's mother.

Authorities say Jones was arrested Tuesday in Norfolk without incident. Earlier, U.S. Marshals had offered a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to Jones' arrest.

Investigators have no released a motive or circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Jones is currently being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.