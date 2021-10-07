Norfolk Police: Man seriously injured after being shot on Old Ocean View Rd.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was left seriously hurt late Friday night after being shot near the East Little Creek Road area.
Officers from the Norfolk Police Department said they got a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Friday, July 10.
Police said the man who was shot was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There's no word on his current condition.
If you know anything that can help police with the investigation, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also click here to submit an anonymous online tip.
