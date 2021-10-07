x
Norfolk Police: Man seriously injured after being shot on Old Ocean View Rd.

Officers say the incident happened in the 7900 block of Old Ocean View Road, just near E. Little Creek Road Friday night. A man suffered life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was left seriously hurt late Friday night after being shot near the East Little Creek Road area.

Officers from the Norfolk Police Department said they got a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m. Friday, July 10. 

Police said the man who was shot was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There's no word on his current condition.

If you know anything that can help police with the investigation, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also click here to submit an anonymous online tip.

   

