Police: Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Newport News

This happened in the area of 42nd Street and Madison Avenue at around 3:15 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Newport News, and police say they're investigating the circumstances.

According to a spokesperson, police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of 42nd Street and Madison Avenue at around 3:15 p.m.

Once on scene, they found an adult male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On September 5, 2020, approximately 3:17 p.m., Newport News police responded to shots fired in the area of 42nd Street and Madison Avenue.

The spokesperson said "no further information was available," and that the circumstances are still under investigation.