Man, woman walk into hospital with gunshot wounds; Hampton police think shooting happened at Boo Williams Sportsplex

The police division found out about the shooting when the man and a woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both of them are expected to survive.

The Hampton Police Division said it is investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday night outside the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

A tweet from investigators said the division learned about the shooting around 8:30 p.m. when two people, a man and a woman, walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Both of them are expected to live.

A tweet from HPD said officers still were looking into the circumstances and motives for the double shooting, but it likely happened during a fight after a basketball game.