x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man, woman walk into hospital with gunshot wounds; Hampton police think shooting happened at Boo Williams Sportsplex

The police division found out about the shooting when the man and a woman arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both of them are expected to survive.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story about how Sentara Healthcare is dealing with increased gun violence. It's on file from March 2, 2022.

The Hampton Police Division said it is investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday night outside the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

A tweet from investigators said the division learned about the shooting around 8:30 p.m. when two people, a man and a woman, walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Both of them are expected to live.

A tweet from HPD said officers still were looking into the circumstances and motives for the double shooting, but it likely happened during a fight after a basketball game.

If you know anything that could help detectives learn more about this case, call the area Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or HPD at 757.727.6111.

Related Articles

In Other News

Neighbor remembers retired Norfolk police sergeant killed in shooting