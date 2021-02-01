Person of interest in custody, following Chesapeake shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Chesapeake Police arrested a person after the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A shooting that occurred in a residential area in Chesapeake on Saturday morning left one person dead and another injured.

Chesapeake Police said they responded to a call on Saturday, Jan. 2 around 12:43 a.m. for a person who was shot in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

When officers got to the scene they said they heard more shots being fired from within the home. Police later determined that a person died and another person was injured from a gunshot wound.

Officers said a person of interest was arrested and no further information is available at this time.