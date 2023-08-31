Police seek information after 2 people in Smithfield were shot to death in July

They were found in the 700 block of Wrenn Road, where Jersey Park Apartments are located. Police said both victims were shot to death.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — The Smithfield Police Department is seeking information about a double homicide after two people were found dead at an apartment complex in July.

The investigation began July 18 when police got a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 700 block of Wrenn Road, which is where Jersey Park Apartments are located.

When police officers got there, two people were found dead. Police identified the victims as Kyonne Edwards and A'shoneya Williams of Smithfield.

Investigators said both victims had been shot to death. The Smithfield Police Department is treating the case as a double homicide.

The police department said it is working to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and explore every lead to figure out what happened, adding that Virginia State Police (VSP) is also involved in the investigation.