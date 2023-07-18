2 people found dead in Smithfield 'tragic incident': Police

They were found in the 700 block of Wrenn Road, where Jersey Park Apartments are located. Their cause of death is unknown right now.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Two people were found dead at a Smithfield apartment complex Tuesday in what police called a "tragic incident."

The investigation began when police got a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 700 block of Wrenn Road, which is where Jersey Park Apartments are located.

When police officers got there, two people were found dead. According to the Smithfield Police Department, preliminary findings indicated there were cartridge casings at the location, but the exact cause of death is unknown right now.

The police department said it is working to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and explore every lead to figure out what happened, adding that Virginia State Police (VSP) is also involved in the investigation.

The identities of the victims and any possible suspects weren't shared to "protect the integrity of the investigation and maintain the privacy of the victims and their families," the department added.