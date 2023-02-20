Homicide under investigation after a man shot, killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say a man has died after he was shot Monday morning in Portsmouth.
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue around 7 a.m. where they found the victim. He has not been identified at this time.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or what may have led up to this shooting. A homicide investigation is now underway.
If you know something that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if their tip leads to an arrest, may be eligible for a reward.