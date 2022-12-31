Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth

This was reported to police at around 10:15 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning.

According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.

This is the second homicide in Portsmouth in less than 18 hours. The first happened in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive just after 6:45 p.m. Friday night. In that incident, a boy of unspecified age was killed.

According to the Tweet, they found an adult male at that location with gunshot wounds. They said the wounds were fatal.

The police provided no information about the circumstances or motive, nor about any possible suspect.