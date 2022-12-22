Teen shot to death in Portsmouth

Officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. There they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.

Police said that evening, another 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated murder, robbery, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Due to the ages, police have not publicly identified the suspect or victim.