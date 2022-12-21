High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects

Johnathan Rosekrans and Matthew Meek were wanted for the December 5 murder of Ronnie Trewren in Portsmouth.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.

Camden deputies began the pursuit which led into Elizabeth City, where Pasquotank deputies picked up the chase. The black truck fled from authorities at a high rate of speed.

The chase came to an end after the truck went over the railroad tracks at Fleetwood and Anderson Streets, where the driver lost control and crashed into the field and gravel roadway. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area, while a passenger was detained in the truck.

The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Johnathan Rosekrans, who is one of three suspects in the December 5 murder of Ronnie Trewren in Portsmouth.

Deputies later learned the alleged driver was 31-year-old Matthew Meek, who was also wanted for Trewren's murder. Deputies located Meek at a home in the 300 block of S. Dyer Street in Elizabeth City, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators noted Meek was injured, and he allegedly told deputies he was hurt when he earlier crashed the truck while fleeing.

Both Meek and Rosekrans are currently in custody at Albemarle District Jail without bond, as they await extradition to Virginia.