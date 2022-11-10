Police warn of scammers impersonating city employees in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is warning the community of a scam, where people are impersonating city employees.
According to PPD, the scammers are visiting residents and asking for personal information and money. As a reminder, PPD said all city employees wear a badge and never ask for personal information when visiting a residence.
"Please be cautious and contact the Portsmouth Police Department if you experience a non-badged employee asking for personal information or money," the department said in a news release.
Anyone who may have experienced fraudulent activity is asked to call 757–393–5300 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).