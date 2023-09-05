Prosecutors file motion to revoke Deja Taylor's bond, say she tested positive for marijuana, cocaine

Deja Taylor pleaded guilty in June to two federal charges related to drug use and gun ownership. She was released on bond while she awaiting sentencing.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a push to put the mother of the accused Richneck Elementary School shooter back behind bars.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion on September 1 to revoke Deja Taylor's bond after they say she failed drug tests.

Taylor pleaded guilty in June to two federal charges related to drug use and gun ownership. She was released on bond while she awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors claim Taylor tested positive for marijuana in July and for marijuana and cocaine in August. She was also supposed to submit to treatment for drug abuse, and court documents claim she missed two treatment sessions in August. Taylor also is accused of failing to get tested for drugs twice last month.

Taylor was arrested earlier this year and accused of lying about drug use on paperwork she filled out to purchase a gun. It was the same gun Newport News police said her then-6-year-old son used to shoot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary on January 6.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to hold a hearing on this motion to revoke the bond as soon as possible.

She currently faces 18 months to two years in prison when she is formally sentenced on October 18. Last month, Taylor also pleaded guilty to state charges of child neglect and is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on October 27.

The lawyer for Taylor declined to comment to ABC News when asked about the motion to revoke the bond.

Federal law doesn't allow marijuana users to own a gun despite legality in Virginia

It’s legal to smoke marijuana in Virginia, and it’s legal to own a gun. But under federal law, Virginians can’t do both.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – a federal agency also known as ATF – requires potential gun buyers to fill out a firearms transaction form.

Section G of the form asks: “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"

According to court records, investigators said Taylor lied when she answered "no" even though she used marijuana.

The form also shares a warning: “The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”

In an interview with 13News Now in June, legal analyst Ed Booth said the law is important to know when trying to purchase a firearm.