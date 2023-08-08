Deja Taylor, mother of 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher, pleads guilty to felony child neglect

Her other charge, misdemeanor endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm, was nolle prossed in court.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of the first-grade student accused in the Richneck Elementary School shooting pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to a felony child neglect charge.

Deja Taylor's other charge, misdemeanor endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm, was nolle prossed in court.

She was originally set to face a bench trial on August 15 in Newport News Circuit Court, but last month, it was changed to a plea hearing on the same day.

Newport News police say her 6-year-old son shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner on January 6 inside her classroom at Richneck Elementary. According to court documents, the child said "I shot that b**** dead," "I did it," and "I got my mom's gun last night."

The charges came after an investigation by the Newport News Police Department and the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The office said it "determined that the facts and the law" support charges against Taylor for those two offenses.

Since the January shooting, Taylor told reporters she had the gun secured inside her home and she doesn't know how her son got ahold of her gun.

Investigators wrote in a "Statement of Facts" document regarding the search warrant they conducted that they found a firearm barrel lock inside the home, but they did not find a lockbox, a trigger lock, or a key to a trigger lock.

Following her indictment in April, she turned herself in at the Newport News City Jail but later posted $5,000 and was released on bond.

Taylor is also facing federal firearm charges of illegally obtaining and possessing a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. She pleaded guilty to the charges and is set to be sentenced on October 18.

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn filed a motion to assign a special grand jury to this investigation to determine if anyone else should face charges related to the Richneck Elementary shooting.