New details surface on road rage turned deadly shooting in Newport News

As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz faces two charges, including a felony charge of second-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New court documents describe the moments before a shooting took the life of 51-year-old Crystal Mittelstadter in a supermarket parking lot in Newport News.

According to a criminal complaint, As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz first encountered Mittelstadter around City Center Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard Friday afternoon, in what's being called a road rage incident by investigators.

According to court documents, there is a video recording from Abdul-Aziz's girlfriend taken from inside the car, showing both he and Mittelstadter exchanging words before driving off.

Abdul-Aziz later admitted to detectives he then pulled a firearm from a bag inside his glove compartment. In the recording, Abdul-Aziz could allegedly be heard saying Mittelstadter would, according to documents, "gone die today."

Both Mittelstadter and Abdul-Aziz drove into the Food Lion parking lot on Oyster Point Road, when Abdul-Aziz left his car and ran toward Mittelstadter's. Multiple witnesses say they saw the two arguing, and Abdul-Aziz says he left his car with a gun in hand.

Video footage, according to the complaint, showed Abdul-Aziz get back in his car and park it. He then allegedly shot Mittelstadter after she drove to the passenger side of his vehicle.

“You do hear about crime happening, but now it’s at the point where it's closer and closer and it’s taking over places you wouldn’t normally see things happen before," Christina Reilly said, a nearby restaurant employee who saw the police scene Friday afternoon.

Court documents show Abdul-Aziz told detectives he believed he saw Mittelstadter with a weapon of her own, but investigators didn’t find any on her or in the car.

Abdul-Aziz now faces a felony charge for murder and another charge for using a weapon in the commission of a crime.

13News Now is still waiting to hear back on whether Abdul-Aziz agreed to a request for a jail interview.