Man arrested in death of former William & Mary football player

Ronald Ivan Scott, 33, was charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. The incident happened on Lake Tower Drive in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of former William & Mary football player, 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah.

Ronald Ivan Scott, 33, of Hampton, was charged with one count of murder and one count of arson.

Scott was arrested in Orlando, Florida, and is in custody at the Orange County Jail.

The incident took place Tuesday morning in Hampton. Hampton police and firefighters responded to a home in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive.

Police said there was evidence of fire and found Owusu-Koramoah dead inside the home.