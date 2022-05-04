Man found dead in Hampton home; Officials find evidence of fire, too

The man's name hasn't been shared yet, and the police division didn't share his cause of death.

HAMPTON, Va. — Fire and police officials in Hampton are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead Tuesday morning.

The Hampton Police Division (HPD) tweeted about the case, saying it started around 10 a.m. when officers were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. That's a residential area near Calvary Community Church and Interstate 64.

When police officers and fire officials went into the home, they found a man dead inside. The person's name hasn't been shared yet, and the police division didn't share his cause of death. It's still under investigation.

HPD also said there was evidence of a fire in the home.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call HPD at 757.727.6111 or leave a tip with the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.