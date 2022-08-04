Hampton man faces murder, arson charges in death of former William & Mary football player

Ronald Scott is accused of killing former William and Mary football player, Joshua Owusu-Koramorah.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 33-year-old Hampton man is sitting in an Orlando jail in connection to the death of a former William & Mary football player.

Investigators say Ronald Scott faces charges of second-degree murder and arson.

Police arrested him in Orlando, Florida, after someone found Joshua Owusu-Koramoah dead inside a Hampton townhome on Lake Tower Drive Tuesday.

"His smile, his grace and his humility," William & Mary Head Football Coach Mike London said.

Those are three words London used to describe the former player.

Owusu-Koramoah played as a reserve linebacker for the Tribe between 2016 and 2018. He left the program to focus on academics when London became head coach, but Owusu-Koramoah remained close to the program.

“He was a guy that would write letters, notecards and stick it in guys' lockers -- words of encouragement," said London.

The Hampton native went to Bethel High School with his younger brother, Jeremiah, who currently plays for the Cleveland Browns.

After graduating from William & Mary in 2020, Owusu-Koramoah interned with a campus ministry and then, taught Chemistry at Hampton Christian Academy.

A school representative said, “Mr. O” will be dearly missed, and counselors are available for students and staff.

Former college teammate Carl Fowler said it’s hard to put Owusu-Koramoah's impact into words.

“Wu’s impact was so far beyond the field,” said Fowler.

“Good people can have an everlasting impact on people," London said.

Scott remains in Orange County Jail, and investigators haven't said when he will be extradited back to Hampton.

As of Friday, Hampton police did not share how Owusu-Koramoah died or how investigators tied Scott to the case.

Fowler said an arrest doesn’t change that his friend is still gone.