Search for suspect after shots fired outside Tabb Middle School

YORKTOWN, Va. — Police say they now know for sure that someone started shooting outside of Tabb Middle School last week in York County.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, video shows someone shooting at a person running into the woods during the incident on December 11.

The suspect is described as a Black man about 6'1" tall and with short dreadlocks. He was seen wearing all black, with a do-rag and black Crocs.

Police weren't able to find a victim.

Authorities have not released any images from the video.

There were about 10 staff members inside the school at the time of the incident.