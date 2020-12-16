Search for suspect after shots fired outside Tabb Middle School

YORKTOWN, Va. — Police say they now know for sure that someone started shooting outside of Tabb Middle School last week in York County.
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, video shows someone shooting at a person running into the woods during the incident on December 11.
The suspect is described as a Black man about 6'1" tall and with short dreadlocks. He was seen wearing all black, with a do-rag and black Crocs.
Police weren't able to find a victim.
Authorities have not released any images from the video.
There were about 10 staff members inside the school at the time of the incident.
If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.