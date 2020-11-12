Deputies investigate shooting outside Tabb Middle School in York County

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office received a call about gunfire outside the school on Yorktown Road. Deputies said there was no indication anyone was hit.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — York-Poquoson sheriff's deputies were at Tabb Middle School Friday after they received a call about gunfire outside the school.

Shelley Ward, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said that deputies received call about gunfire outside the building, located on Yorktown Road, shortly before 4:40 p.m.

The initial report was that someone was hurt, but deputies were looking to see if that was the case.

Ward said a number of people had been at the basketball courts at the time and that there were some staff members inside the middle school.

Kathrine Goff, spokeswoman for the York County School Division, said 10 or fewer employees were in the building. They heard gunshots coming from the area of the basketball courts, contacted the sheriff's office, took shelter, and followed emergency protocols. Deputies escorted them out of the school around 5:40 p.m.