Person shot at 7-Eleven in York County

A spokesperson said the incident happened in the 8600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. We don't know how serious the victim's injuries are.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — According to York County Dispatch, a person was shot in the 8600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said the incident happened at the 7-Eleven on that road.

Officials could not initially speak on the condition of the victim.

The call came in at 10:08 p.m., and there has not been any information released so far about possible suspects.

If you know anything that could help police investigate this crime, call the anonymous crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.