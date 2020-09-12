Sailors charged, awaiting trial in deadly shooting of other U.S. Navy sailor in Portsmouth

Two U.S. Navy sailors were charged and are awaiting trial over the alleged killing of fellow sailor Darius Dontrell Whitted in October.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two U.S. Navy sailors were charged and are awaiting trial over the alleged killing of fellow sailor Darius Dontrell Whitted.

Taiquan Malik Moore, 23, faces four charges from an Oct. 12 deadly shooting in Portsmouth, including second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.

Stephon Mosley, 20, faces one charge of second degree murder as an accessory.

Court documents allege that the Monday night question, a group of U.S. Navy sailors met at the intersection of Fiske Street and Aylwin Road to fight.

According to those documents, the conflict led to Moore, later identified by witnesses, drawing a weapon and firing at least ten rounds, one of which struck Whitted and ended up being the fatal shot.

Whitted was an Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman, according to biographical information provided by Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, Public Affairs Officer for Naval Air Force Atlantic. Enlisted in November of 2018, court documents show Whitted was stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana.

Reports also say Moore ran away after another male confronted him for "verbally disrespecting two females" that were on the scene.

In the criminal complaint, Moore is on record saying the gun belonged to Mosley, who was on scene at the time of the shooting. The gun was purportedly dropped off at a "known associate's" residence in Virginia Beach where it was later recovered by investigators.

Moore serves as a Machinist Mate Fireman Apprentice aboard USS George H.W. Bush, and enlisted in August of 2019. Mosley served as a Retail Services Specialist Seaman aboard the ship, and enlisted in July of 2019.

“It was a shock, this is a quiet neighborhood where everybody knows each other," said Robert Braswell, a Portsmouth resident whose house is next to where the shooting took place.

Video surveillance obtained from nearby homes confirmed at least ten rounds had been fired in the shooting. "Spent bullet rounds" had been found inside homes on Woodland Street, according to the report.

The residents of these homes either did not want to talk to 13News Now for the story, or were not home.

Documents also say Moore and Mosley have been released on bond.

Cragg released the following statement to 13 News Now:

USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) is cooperating fully with local authorities in their investigation into the death of Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Darius D. Whitted, formerly assigned to Carrier Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120. Further questions about this incident should be directed to the Portsmouth Police Department. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends for their loss.