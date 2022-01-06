Shooting at gas station in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead

The incident happened at a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: A 19-year-old man died in a shooting at a Virginia Beach gas station Tuesday night, according to police.

The incident happened at a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Lynnhaven Parkway. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Lynnhaven Parkway shortly before 9:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Jawan Johnson, 19, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the person who they think shot Johnson, but they didn't share who the suspect is. Detectives are investigating the incident and aren't looking for anyone else.

According to the police department, there's no active threat to the community.