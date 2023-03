NPD says the student was taken into custody and charges are pending.

NORFOLK, Va. — A student is in custody after Norfolk police found a gun in their possession at Granby High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers responded to the school around noon after someone reported a student had a gun.

