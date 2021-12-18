Suffolk police: Two teenage boys injured in shooting

Both boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning and left two teenage boys injured.

According to a release, police received the call at 12:35 a.m. and responded to the 200 block of Pine Street, according to a release.

They found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds. Both boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.