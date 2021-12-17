One woman seriously injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.
The Newport News Police Department said it is investigating after a woman was shot Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of Randolph Road shortly before 9 p.m.
Officials said when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Newport News police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
No information was released on a possible suspect.
If you have any information regarding this crime, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. Tipsters can also choose to remain anonymous.