One woman seriously injured in Newport News shooting

Police did not share what led to the shooting, but said it happened in the 500 block of Randolph Road.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

The Newport News Police Department said it is investigating after a woman was shot Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Randolph Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Newport News police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No information was released on a possible suspect.