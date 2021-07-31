One man injured in shooting on East Washington Street

The Suffolk Police Department said the man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after one man was shot Saturday morning in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Police said they got the call around 2:48 a.m. When they responded to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police did not release his name or age.

Now, police are looking into the shooting and gave no information on any suspects at this time.