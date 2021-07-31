One man injured in shooting on East Washington Street

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after one man was shot Saturday morning in the 600 block of East Washington Street.
Police said they got the call around 2:48 a.m. When they responded to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police did not release his name or age.
Now, police are looking into the shooting and gave no information on any suspects at this time.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.