Crime

Suffolk police investigating shooting downtown that left one injured

Police said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot, but they are still working to find a crime scene.
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say they are investigating a shooting after a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

According to the Suffolk Police Department, Emergency Communications got the call around 6:26 p.m. 

Early investigations allege the incident happened downtown while the victim was driving his car. However, police have no located a crime scene.

No information regarding the victim's injuries, age or identity was provided. 

If you have any information about this shooting, lease contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can remain anonymous. 

