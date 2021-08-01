Suffolk police investigating shooting downtown that left one injured

Police said a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot, but they are still working to find a crime scene.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say they are investigating a shooting after a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, Emergency Communications got the call around 6:26 p.m.

Early investigations allege the incident happened downtown while the victim was driving his car. However, police have no located a crime scene.

No information regarding the victim's injuries, age or identity was provided.