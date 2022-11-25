Chesapeake police unveil new details in Walmart mass shooting

The Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that the suspected shooter used a 9mm handgun that was legally purchased from a local store.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The details in this story may be disturbing to readers.

The Chesapeake Police Department unveiled new details in the investigation of the Walmart mass shooting that left seven people dead -- including the gunman -- and several others hurt Tuesday night.

On Friday morning, the department confirmed that the suspected shooter used a 9mm handgun that was legally purchased from a local store earlier on Tuesday morning.

During a search of the suspect's house, police found a box of ammunition and other items related to the handgun, including the box, receipt and other paperwork. The department confirmed that the suspect didn't have a prior criminal record.

The department said investigators found a manifesto on the suspect's phone that outlined a possible motive for the shooting.

The message was found during a forensic analysis of the phone, which was recovered from the scene of the shooting. It's unknown when the note was written and several names are redacted.

The message suggested that the suspect, an overnight shift lead at the Sams Circle Walmart, was repeatedly harassed by his colleagues.

"The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day," the note reads. "That's why they suffer the same fate."

The note claimed that the co-workers laughed at the suspect, saying he "was like Jeffrey Dahmer." He suggested that a phone hack was his breaking point before the shooting.

"I remained strong through most of the torment but my dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone being hacked," the note reads. Later on, the note says, "I only did it when I realized that my phone was hacked and was giving the worst feeling imaginable."

The note said the suspect would spare someone because of a "special place for her in my [heart] because my mother died from cancer."