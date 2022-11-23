Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake: What we know so far

This is a developing story.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — What happened?

Police in Chesapeake responded to the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard after receiving a call about a shooting around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The exact address is 1521 Sam's Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia, 23320.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the department, said that within 45 minutes of arriving at the scene, police found multiple people dead or hurt inside the store.

Officers put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside to tend to victims, he said.

The shooter was also confirmed to have died at the scene.

Kosinski said that he didn't believe that any of his officers ever fired shots during their response.

The City of Chesapeake has set up a "family reunification site" located at 700 Conference Center Drive. It's for family members who believe their loved ones may have been inside the Walmart.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Washington, D.C. unit has also responded to the aftermath of the shooting.

Who are the victims?

While no names have been released at this time, Chesapeake police confirmed Wednesday morning that seven people had been killed, including the shooter.

At least 5 others were hurt and are being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to a spokesperson with Sentara Healthcare. Their names and conditions are not known.

Other area hospitals have not confirmed if they are caring for any additional victims yet.

Who was the shooter?

While a name has not yet been released, ABC News was able to confirm with a law enforcement officer at the scene that the person who pulled the trigger was a Walmart employee.

Further details are limited at this time.

What is still unknown?

This is a developing story, and many pieces of the puzzle are still being put together.

At this time, we do not yet know the motive behind the shooting or an exact timeline of events.