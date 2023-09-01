2 Windsor police officers accused of assaulting soldier during traffic stop face trial in Virginia

Army Lt. Caron Nazario is suing the officers who pepper sprayed him and pushed him to the ground for a combined $1 million dollars.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — More than two years after being pepper sprayed during a traffic stop, Army Lt. Caron Nazario is in Richmond suing two Windsor police officers for a combined $1 million dollars.

The traffic stop, back in December 2020, sparked outrage and led to one officer getting fired from the force.

The aftermath of that night is now playing out in a federal courthouse, where 29-year-old Nazario took the stand Monday, and said under oath that he feared for his life.

Here's how it allegedly unfolded.

Upon noticing a police car turn on sirens behind him, Nazario said he pulled over at a BP gas station after driving for a few minutes to find a "brightly lit area." He said he drove for little more than a mile to find a suitable location in the rural town of Windsor.

Once he parked, Nazario said officers pointed their guns toward him and started issuing commands.

Nazario said he tried to follow them, but that many contradicted each other. He was asked to put his arms out through the lowered driver-side window, and get out of the car.

He told them he was afraid.

In the end, Nazario was pepper sprayed and dragged to the ground by the officers.

Attorneys representing Nazario played cellphone and body camera video to show their client's detainment, but the defense said the video proves officers followed procedure.

Lawyers for both officer Daniel Crocker and former officer Joe Gutierrez said their clients drew their guns because Nazario did not stop his car immediately, and made Nazario a "high risk" driver.

Their lawyers said if Nazario had listened to commands, it would not have escalated to the plaintiff getting pepper sprayed.

The officers eventually let Nazario go and did not arrest him. The officers signaled to pull him over because they believed he had a missing license plate, but later found it in the rear window.

Nazario is now suing for assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search.

A federal judge already found Crocker guilty of illegally searching Nazario's car in August. Gutierrez lost his job with Windsor Police for his role in the traffic stop.