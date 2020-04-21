Two men arrested, accused of leaving body behind Tabb Library

Kevin Dunn and Robert Carroll were charged after a body wrapped in plastic was found behind Tabb Library. The death is still under investigation.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Local law enforcement agencies worked together to apprehend two men who allegedly dumped a body behind a library in Yorktown.

Kevin Dunn and Robert Carroll were arrested on Tuesday. Their arrests come after police found a body wrapped in plastic behind Tabb Library on Monday.

Robert Carroll, 42, was charged with strangulation of another, prohibition against concealment of a dead body, and unlawful disposal of a dead body.

Kevin S. Dunn, 43 was only charged with unlawful disposal of a dead body.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Long Green Boulevard early Monday morning to investigate a "suspicious incident." That quickly escalated to a death investigation after the body was discovered in the wood line behind the library, not far from the YMCA.

After some investigation, they learned that the case originated out of Norfolk and that the victim was not from York County.

Norfolk Police and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office worked together, leading to the arrests of Dunn and Carroll.