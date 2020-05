Police haven't said if they're looking for a shooting suspect or not.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigators are working to learn what led to a double shooting late Thursday night in Chesapeake.

Police were sent to the 3500 block of Joyce Court just after 10:15 p.m. after receiving a report about someone who was hurt at that location.

Officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Medics treated them at the scene.