Two men walk into hospital after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson said two men took themselves to a hospital after a mid-day shooting.
There isn't any information on what led to the shooting, or where it happened, but a tweet from PPD said the hospital reported receiving the two patients a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Both of the gunshot victims are expected to be OK.
If you know anything that could help detectives learn what happened, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave an anonymous tip online.
Tipsters don't have to testify in court, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.