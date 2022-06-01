x
Crime

Two men walk into hospital after Portsmouth shooting

There isn't any information on what led to the shooting, or where it happened. Both men are expected to live.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson said two men took themselves to a hospital after a mid-day shooting.

There isn't any information on what led to the shooting, or where it happened, but a tweet from PPD said the hospital reported receiving the two patients a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Both of the gunshot victims are expected to be OK.

If you know anything that could help detectives learn what happened, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave an anonymous tip online.

Tipsters don't have to testify in court, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.

