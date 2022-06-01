Two men walk into hospital after Portsmouth shooting

There isn't any information on what led to the shooting, or where it happened. Both men are expected to live.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth Police Department spokesperson said two men took themselves to a hospital after a mid-day shooting.

There isn't any information on what led to the shooting, or where it happened, but a tweet from PPD said the hospital reported receiving the two patients a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Both of the gunshot victims are expected to be OK.

If you know anything that could help detectives learn what happened, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave an anonymous tip online.