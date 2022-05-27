Woman hospitalized after early morning shooting in Portsmouth

There weren't many details available by 7 a.m., but investigators said her injuries didn't seem life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Friday morning, Medics in Portsmouth rushed a woman to the hospital after she'd been shot.

The police department tweeted about the shooting, saying it happened in the 1400 block of Elm Avenue. That's a short distance from I-264.

There weren't many details available by 7 a.m., but investigators said her injuries didn't seem life-threatening.

There's no word yet on a possible suspect, or if police know what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything that could help detectives solve the case, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.